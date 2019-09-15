UAW threatens a walkout at GM after contract expires

The United Auto Workers (UAW) turned up the pressure on General Motors Co, threatening a strike by Sunday night if the company does not agree to its terms and ordering 850 maintenance workers at five GM facilities to walk off the job.
