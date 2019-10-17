The United Auto Workers union said on Thursday workers at General Motors Co will stay off the job while they vote on a proposed contract that delivers higher pay for full-time workers and better terms for temporary workers, but allows the automaker to close three U.S. plants.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pentagon official won’t testify Friday to House impeachment probe - October 17, 2019
- Trump says he has a lot of confidence in acting chief of staff Mulvaney - October 17, 2019
- UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract - October 17, 2019