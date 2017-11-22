Uber breach, cover-up trigger government probes around the globe

TORONTO (Reuters) – Governments around the globe launched investigations into Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] after the company disclosed it had covered up a breach that exposed data on millions of customers and drivers, the latest scandal to rock the ride-hailing firm.
