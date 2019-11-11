Uber CEO says he was wrong to call Khashoggi killing a ‘mistake’

Uber’s chief executive said on Monday the murder by Saudi Arabia, a major investor in his company, of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year could not be excused and that he was wrong to have described the killing as a “serious mistake”.
