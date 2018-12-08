Uber confidentially files for IPO: sources

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc filed paperwork confidentially this week for an initial public offering next year, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday, setting the stage for what would be one of the biggest listings ever.
