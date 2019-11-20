Uber, distracted backup driver cited by NTSB in fatal self-driving crash

A U.S. safety agency on Tuesday faulted Uber for inadequate attention to safety and decisions in the company’s autonomous vehicle development in an investigation into the first-ever death involving a self-driving vehicle, which also cited the vehicle’s distracted back-up driver.
