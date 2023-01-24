Uber’s enterprise arm doubles down on the automotive sector, now works with nearly 3,000 auto dealerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uber for Business , Uber’s global enterprise platform for managing business rides, meals, and deliveries, today announced an integration with CDK Global , a leading automotive retail software provider. The integration allows dealerships to request rides with Uber on behalf of guests and customers directly within CDK Hailer , including rides for customers returning home or to the office after dropping their car off for service at a dealership. With Uber for Business, CDK’s clients can create a seamless experience for customers, business guests, or whoever is on the move.

According to Accenture, almost half of car buyers think about changing their automotive brand after a company fails to deliver a relevant customer experience. For dealerships, each and every touchpoint with a customer—from purchasing a car, to an oil change, to receiving a loaner car during repairs—is important and has a direct impact on the dealership’s bottom line. In order to remain competitive amidst a digital pivot and higher consumer expectations, car dealers must prioritize an elevated experience for their clients.

With Uber for Business and CDK, dealerships can request rides for their customers to the shop to pick up their car after repairs or when they buy a new car. Dealers can also request rides for customers who need to get home or to their place of work while their car is in the shop. Many customers have shared that they prefer rideshare compared to shuttles or loaner vehicles, which could have long wait times, multiple stops, and limited availability.

The integration additionally enables dealerships to:

Increase efficiency and lower costs : Dealerships only pay for the rides customers take—whether it’s three rides on a slow weekday, or forty rides on a busy weekend.

: Dealerships only pay for the rides customers take—whether it’s three rides on a slow weekday, or forty rides on a busy weekend. Save on shuttle services and loaners : Shuttles often mean high overhead costs to maintain and run. Loaner vehicles can be similarly expensive, and availability can be limiting for the customer.

: Shuttles often mean high overhead costs to maintain and run. Loaner vehicles can be similarly expensive, and availability can be limiting for the customer. Delight customers with a unique experience : Offer an elevated and convenient perk, reduce wait times, and exceed customer expectations, which can also lead to improved customer satisfaction index scores.

: Offer an elevated and convenient perk, reduce wait times, and exceed customer expectations, which can also lead to improved customer satisfaction index scores. Save time : Reduce staff resources and precious time otherwise spent on coordinating transportation. Rideshare can be an appealing alternative to dealership staff that personally give rides to customers.

: Reduce staff resources and precious time otherwise spent on coordinating transportation. Rideshare can be an appealing alternative to dealership staff that personally give rides to customers. Control rides and spending : Set parameters for mileage and usage, and choose maximum ride fares and distance limits for rides to and from the dealership.

: Set parameters for mileage and usage, and choose maximum ride fares and distance limits for rides to and from the dealership. Consolidate billing : Completed Hailer trips will be included as a line item in CDK’s normal monthly bill to dealerships—no added paperwork.

: Completed Hailer trips will be included as a line item in CDK’s normal monthly bill to dealerships—no added paperwork. Simplify reimbursement and reconciliation: Tie repair orders with labor codes to rides with Uber for seamless warranty reimbursements from OEMs. Automatically capture ride estimate costs and final charges on the repair order.

“At Uber for Business, we are redefining the automotive dealership experience for staff and customers,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business. “We know dealers care about receiving high customer satisfaction index scores, saving time and resources, and increasing profitability. With Uber, it’s all possible. Plus, when you request a ride, you’re delivering an exceptional experience to your customers—one they won’t forget.”

“The intersection of mobility and technology is enabling new business opportunities for auto retailers to elevate the customer experience while streamlining service operations,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “Our partnership with Uber for Business provides dealerships with the necessary tools for continued success in this mobile environment.”

Dealerships interested in leveraging Uber via Hailer can open Hailer through your “Service” application—no additional username and password is required. Once Uber with Hailer is launched through the “Repair Order” screen, customer information is automatically populated within Hailer, and a ride with Uber can be dispatched. Passengers need not have a smartphone or the Uber app to ride.

To take advantage of the integration, please visit CDK Hailer .

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 170,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website .

About CDK Global Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.