Drop trailer solution now delivers committed and dedicated capacity, AI-powered bundles and telematics-enhanced smart trailers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MATS — Uber Freight , the leading end-to-end enterprise suite powering intelligent logistics, today announced that its drop and hook capacity solution, Powerloop, has scaled nationally with new capabilities that further optimizes freight networks to drive significant value and flexibility.

Drop and hook services have become increasingly sought-after, meeting the evolving needs of shippers for flexible transportation solutions while also offering carriers enhanced efficiency and earning potential. Powerloop has seen explosive growth, with more than 10,000 carriers servicing more than 220,000 loads to date. In 2023 alone, the capacity program experienced a 30% increase in load volume.

“We’ve transformed Powerloop into the drop-and-hook solution that I envisioned during my time as a shipper,” remarked Alyssa Correale, Vice President of Operations at Uber Freight. “The escalating demand for our program is a testament to its efficacy. With a nationwide carrier base of 95,000 and significant enhancements, we’re reaffirming our commitment to innovation and excellence in the transportation industry, positioning ourselves to meet the burgeoning demand and drive continued acceleration.”

Enhancements to Powerloop Capacity Solution

The enhancements include an expanded dedicated fleet offering, AI-powered bundling capabilities to build carrier drop and hook tours, and telematics-enhanced smart trailers.

Driving recurring revenue with dedicated fleets: The scale of Powerloop has unlocked new opportunities for shippers to establish dedicated fleets with Uber Freight. Dedicated fleets involve committing carriers full-time to serve a particular shipper under a long-term contract, offering cost-saving opportunities and guaranteed service for high-density freight needs. Uber Freight now facilitates the creation of dedicated fleets of any size leveraging carriers across the U.S. Carriers can provide shippers with committed drop and live capacity on a weekly or ongoing basis, helping unlock more stable and sustainable revenue for their businesses.

Reducing deadhead with AI-powered bundles: Bundles were introduced in Uber Freight’s network in 2019 and play a crucial role in eliminating millions of empty miles by optimizing carrier routes. Powerloop bundles have further reduced empty miles by more than 30%. Additionally, by providing carriers with access to hauling bundles of loads from multiple shippers, Uber Freight helps increase carriers’ earnings while improving trailer utilization. This new way of bundling loads and building routes ensures efficient movement from point A to point B and back, maximizing efficiency for both carriers and shippers.

Protecting cargo with smart trailers: Powerloop trailers are now equipped with state-of-the-art GPS, cargo sensors, door sensors and 24/7 monitoring cameras. This advanced technology provides real-time visibility into trailer location and capacity, and provides alerts against cargo theft, offering peace of mind to carriers and shippers. Data generated from smart trailers is seamlessly integrated via API, enabling seamless tracing, tracking and proactive risk mitigation.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our offerings—without the need to expand our fleet—with Uber Freight’s Powerloop program,” said Reginald Alexander, Operations Manager from Skyward Transportation. “As a carrier of Uber Freight committed capacity, our drivers are hauling loads on a consistent basis for household names.”

These enhancements are now available on the Uber Freight platform, enabling carriers and shippers to leverage the power of Powerloop with ease.

For more information about Uber Freight and its Powerloop program, please visit https://www.uberfreight.com/lp/powerloop.

