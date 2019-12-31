Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it’s unconstitutional

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates Inc asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution.
