Uber sees profit by end of 2020, but still expects full-year loss

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday moved forward by a year its target to achieve a measure of profitability to the fourth quarter of 2020, but the ride-hailing company still expects to lose a total of more than $1 billion this year.
