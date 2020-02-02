Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico to prevent coronavirus spreading

U.S. ride-hailing application Uber Technologies Inc. said on Saturday that it suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.
