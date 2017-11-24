SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] plans to move ahead with a deal to bring in Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp as a major investor by disclosing the pricing early next week in formal tender offers to the ride-hailing service’s investors, two people familiar with the plans said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Uber to disclose price on SoftBank deal early next week: sources - November 24, 2017
- Syrian opposition picks chief negotiator ahead of new Geneva talks - November 24, 2017
- Flynn could prove to be key asset in Mueller’s U.S. campaign probe, sources say - November 24, 2017