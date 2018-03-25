SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in what would be the U.S. company’s second retreat from Asia.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Polls show Facebook losing trust as firm uses ads to apologize - March 25, 2018
- Uber to sell Southeast Asia business to rival Grab: source - March 25, 2018
- Trump not adding two lawyers to legal team, citing conflicts - March 25, 2018