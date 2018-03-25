Uber to sell Southeast Asia business to rival Grab: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in what would be the U.S. company’s second retreat from Asia.
