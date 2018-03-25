Uber to sell Southeast Asia operations to Grab, get stake in combined business-source

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to the region’s bigger rival Grab, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in what would be the U.S. company’s second retreat from Asia.
