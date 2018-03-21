UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Successful placement of Ubisoft shares supported by very significant investor demand

SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF UBISOFT SHARES SUPPORTED BY VERY SIGNIFICANT INVESTOR DEMAND

Paris – March 21, 2018 – Ubisoft is pleased to report today the sale of Vivendi’s entire 27,3% stake in Ubisoft, part of which was executed by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to qualified investors (the “Placement”), as announced on March 20th, 2018.

Owing to very significant investor demand, a testimony to Ubisoft’s future value creation potential, the Placement was increased by 1,500,000 shares, to reach a total of 11,876,620 shares sold to qualified investors.

All shares were sold at a price of 66 euros per share.

As a consequence, and as announced by Ubisoft, the share buyback conducted by the company will be reduced by 1,500,000 shares, to 7,590,909 shares bought back, representing approximately 6.8% of Ubisoft’s share capital.

