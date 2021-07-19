Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / uBreakiFix® Accelerates Growth, Prepares for Back-to-School Repair Rush

uBreakiFix® Accelerates Growth, Prepares for Back-to-School Repair Rush

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Q2 Store Openings Bring uBreakiFix Footprint to 678 Stores Across North America

uBreakiFix® Accelerates Growth, Prepares for Back-to-School Repair Rush

Q2 Store Openings Bring uBreakiFix Footprint to 678 Stores Across North America

Q2 Store Openings Bring uBreakiFix Footprint to 678 Stores Across North America

ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tech repair leader uBreakiFix® by Asurion opened 38 new stores in the second quarter of 2021, more than tripling last year’s Q2 growth. The new locations bring the company’s total footprint to 678 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

“Our 2021 growth speaks to the ongoing demand for quality, convenient tech repair,” said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. “Our customers depend on their tech, and when it breaks, they need it fixed—period. As demand for our computer, tablet, and phone repair services continues to surge, we’ll keep growing to meet it. We’re excited for more people to have a uBreakiFix store near them.”

Barbuto anticipates a busy third quarter as people continue celebrating summer and prepare for heading back to school. “Beyond the usual summer uptick, we’re also preparing for back-to-school season,” Barbuto said. “For many, laptops and tablets have become essential technology, and educators and families alike look to uBreakiFix stores to help get their tech in shape for a successful school year. Whether they need to fix a slow laptop or get their tablet screen repaired, uBreakiFix repair experts can help.”

uBreakiFix offers professional repair services for smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and most other electronics. uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 12 million devices and can help with most any tech service needs, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics and each repair is backed with a 90-day warranty. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix® by Asurion
uBreakiFix® by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, performance issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeb404e1-1ad4-4e2f-a174-70678b7eace4

CONTACT: For more information, contact:
Natalie Matthews
(662) 801-1413
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.