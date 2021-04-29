uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair to Bowie

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Bowie Community Connected

BOWIE, Md., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Bowie at 15511 Annapolis Rd, Suite 520. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Bowie is owned by Francis Kim, local entrepreneur who lives near Annapolis.

“The strategic partnerships uBreakiFix offers with industry leaders like Samsung are unlike any others in the business and truly set this company apart from other repair services,” said Kim. “I knew immediately that this industry is only becoming more and more lucrative, which is why I’m excited to bring this service to the Bowie community.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“Bowie is a great location in the middle of a suburban community,” said Kim. “I’m looking forward to bringing convenient and affordable device repairs closer to this area and making uBreakiFix the top-of-mind service for customers here.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Bowie and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/bowie. uBreakiFix Bowie is located at:

uBreakiFix

15511 Annapolis Rd Suite 520 Bowie, MD 20715

(301) 968-1653

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

