uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Tech Repair To Lake Zurich

uBreakiFix Fixes Anything with a Power Button at New Location on South Rand Road

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Lake Zurich at 484 South Rand Road. uBreakiFix Lake Zurich is the second location in Lake County joining uBreakiFix Vernon Hills, plus several others across Chicagoland. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and more.

“Having a broken device is a hassle, but the repair experience doesn’t have to be,” said uBreakiFix Regional Manager Brian Donnelly. “Our goal is to make device repair as seamless and convenient as possible for our customers. We know technology is a lifeline, especially now, and we’re here to help our customers stay connected to what’s most important to them.”

uBreakiFix Lake Zurich brings to life the brand’s new store layout, which was thoughtfully designed to elevate the customer experience with greater transparency, education, and collaboration. Key features include a centrally located workbench to encourage conversation; a semi-transparent partition allowing customers to see repairs taking place; a tech gallery where customers can learn more about their devices and view relevant accessories; and a service and community wall highlighting repair services, tech insights, and community involvement.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Lake Zurich and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/lakezurich. uBreakiFix Lake Zurich is located at:

uBreakiFix

484 S Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

(847) 847-1157

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

