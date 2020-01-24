uBreakiFix Closes 2019 with 559 Locations, Kick-Starts New Year with Franchise 500® Recognition

Leading Tech Repair Franchise Prioritizes Growth in 2020

uBreakiFix uBreakiFix closed 2019 with 559 locations and kick-started the New Year by ranking #21 on Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500® list.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading tech repair franchise uBreakiFix announced steady growth during the fourth quarter of 2019 with a total of 14 new locations. These Q4 additions bring the brand’s total footprint to 559 stores across North America.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, uBreakiFix opened a total of 95 locations, including significant growth in Texas with 11 new stores, Ontario with eight, and Virginia and Illinois each with six. Texas remains one of the brand’s highest volume states with 50 total locations, ranking second to its home state of Florida, which boasts 84 uBreakiFix stores.

“2019 was defined by growing the right way with the right people—those who care about furthering the industry while also creating an exceptional experience for customers,” said uBreakiFix CEO and Co-founder Justin Wetherill. “We welcomed many eager franchisees into the system and helped existing owners expand in their territories. We were also acquired by global tech care company Asurion in August and look forward to seeing the impact of our combined forces in 2020 as we amplify our franchise growth, increase corporate support, and elevate the customer experience.”

uBreakiFix plans to increase momentum in 2020, projecting 35 store openings during the first quarter. January is off to a strong start with one location already open, plus recognition on Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500® list. uBreakiFix ranked #21 on the magazine’s 2020 list for outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“We are honored to rank #21 on this year’s Franchise 500® list,” Wetherill said. “This award takes several factors into account, but I firmly believe you can boil it down to one simple thing: doing right by our customers, franchisees, and team members. Prioritizing people is the first step to creating a brand that people want to be a part of.”

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, the brand has fixed more than 7.4 million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and everything in between. An authorized service provider for Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix leads the industry in strategic partnerships, providing Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair service.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who aligned their skill sets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick-and-mortar tech repair option that was quick and affordable, with unmatched customer service. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically from a single Florida storefront to an international franchise. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

