uBreakiFix Expands Asheville Footprint With Arden Store

Industry-Leading Tech Repair Brand Brings High Quality Electronics Support to South Asheville

uBreakiFix South Asheville uBreakiFix specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and other technical problems at its more than 500 stores across North America.

ARDEN, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opens its newest location, uBreakiFix South Asheville , on August 14 at 200 Julian Shoals Dr #50. This is the brand’s first location in Arden, North Carolina.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 350 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix South Asheville is the third location owned by Jimmy Smith. His career with uBreakiFix began in 2013 when he became a repair tech. He quickly moved into the role of manager, ultimately becoming an area manager of 7 locations and finally the owner of two locations in South Florida by 2016. Now, in North Carolina, he hopes to open three more stores.

“I recently sold my South Florida stores and moved to North Carolina to be closer to family,” Smith said. “My goal is to provide excellent tech repair services for the Asheville area, while also creating quality job opportunities in this community. I believe in the mission of uBreakiFix and am excited to see how this company can positively impact my new neighborhood.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 500 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit http://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into South Asheville, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix South Asheville is located at 200 Julian Shoals Drive #50 Arden, NC 28704 and can be reached at: (828) 676-0744. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/southasheville.

