uBreakiFix Grows Fairfield County Footprint With New Stamford Location

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Tech Repair Franchise Fixes Anything with a Power Button at New High Ridge Road Location

uBreakiFix Stamford

Industry-leading tech repair franchise uBreakiFix is now open at 123 High Ridge Road, fixing smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices.

Industry-leading tech repair franchise uBreakiFix is now open at 123 High Ridge Road, fixing smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Industry-leading tech repair franchise uBreakiFix is now open at 123 High Ridge Road, fixing smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices.

While common device repairs include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 7.5 million repairs at its more than 540 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand also offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

An authorized service provider for both Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix leads the industry in strategic partnerships, providing Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair service using genuine parts. For the customer, this means enjoying all the convenience of walk-in repair without risking their smartphone’s warranty or compromising features like water resistance. uBreakiFix’s repair technicians are professionally trained using manufacturer-grade tools, tests, and processes to return devices to like-new condition.

uBreakiFix Stamford is the fourth location for Steven Gardner and Chris Laraia, who also own stores in Norwalk, Darien, and Westport. They hope to expand across Fairfield County and into the New Haven line in the near future.

“Both Chris and I are local to Fairfield County, and it’s been really special to grow our business here,” Gardner said. “With our fourth Fairfield County location, we hope to make high-quality, convenient tech repair accessible to even more customers in this area while also supporting the Stamford community through sponsorships to local education and athletics programs.”

uBreakiFix Stamford will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 5 at 11 a.m., featuring an appearance by Stamford Mayor David Martin. The store will also offer giveaways and refreshments during the event, plus 10% off phone accessories and $10 off all Apple repairs during the entire month of March.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. Together, they opened the first uBreakiFix storefront in Orlando, Florida, followed by 46 additional corporate locations over the next four years. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 540 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2016, uBreakiFix announced its first authorized service partnership with Google; in 2017, Wetherill ranked among Forbes’s 30 Under 30 in Consumer Electronics; in 2018, uBreakiFix partnered with Samsung as an authorized service provider; and in 2019, the brand celebrated its 10th anniversary, 500th store opening and was acquired by global tech care company Asurion.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Stamford and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Stamford is located at 123 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06905 and can be reached at: (203) 614-1110. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/stamford.

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Molly White
(404) 510-0491
[email protected]﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a39d62c-74ce-49e2-8075-6ae97aa15bdc

