uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Brighton

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Brighton Community Connected

BRIGHTON, Mich., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Brighton at 9964 E Grand River Rd. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Brighton is owned by Drew Lessaris and Ron Harb. This is the owners’ eighth store in the Detroit area.

“The mission and vision of uBreakiFix closely aligns with my own values, which is why I see tremendous value in expanding the uBreakiFix influence in the Detroit area,” said Lessaris. “I spotted an opportunity in Brighton, which is an underserved market in need of a go-to device repair service. We are excited to expand the uBreakiFix reach and invite a new customer base to our family.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“Communities all over the world are reliant on technology to keep them connected,” said Lessaris. “We are a quickly growing franchise and look forward to hiring local tech repair experts to ensure we keep our finger on the pulse of exactly what this community needs.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Brighton and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/brighton. uBreakiFix Brighton is located at:

uBreakiFix

9964 E Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48116

(810) 775-0900

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

