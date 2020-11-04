Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Dallas Metro Area

uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Dallas Metro Area

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Southlake Area Connected

uBreakiFix Southlake

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Southlake at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Southlake at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Southlake at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

“Amidst social distancing, technology has become the lifeline connecting us to work, school, emergency services, loved ones, and so much more,” said Steve Demetriou, owner of uBreakiFix Southlake. “During these challenging times, I am proud to provide a reputable service that will support the Southlake community. We are open and ready to serve with extensive measures in place to keep the customer experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix Southlake, Demetriou and operating partner Joe Carter own additional uBreakiFix locations in Uptown Dallas, North Dallas, Grand Prairie, Hulen, South Arlington, and Flower Mound with plans to open six more locations in surrounding markets.

“Southlake is a hub for growth and productivity,” Demetriou said. “With plans for several more stores, we are eager to grow relationships and our reputation in this strong community so we can continue developing the uBreakiFix brand in Texas.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Southlake and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/southlake. uBreakiFix Southlake is located at:

uBreakiFix
2140 East Southlake Blvd Suite U, Southlake, TX 76092
(682) 900-3100

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Ellie Holt
(229) 869-5305
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f368844f-e04f-4000-bdd6-9ace5c36e9a1

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.