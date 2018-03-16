uBreakiFix Opens in Mesa at Superstition Springs

MESA, Ariz., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — uBreakiFix opens in Mesa on March 16 at 1545 S. Power Rd., Ste. 109 in Superstition Springs. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 365 locations across North America.

This is the brand’s 13th location in Arizona, joining stores in Chandler, Gilbert, Goodyear, Peoria, Phoenix, Prescott Valley, Scottsdale, and Tempe. uBreakiFix Superstition Springs is the first location for owner Shane Sizemore, who opened the store with the help of friend Tyler Logsdon. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and former engineer and corporate pilot, Sizemore plans to open eight additional uBreakiFix locations throughout the area.

“I love that uBreakiFix places such enormous emphasis on customer service,” Sizemore said. “After researching all the competitors and meeting with the founders of uBreakiFix, I knew they were the best in the industry and that our core values were aligned. I’m excited for uBreakiFix to become the go-to resource for all of the Mesa community’s tech repair needs. As a veteran, it is important to give back to the community by offering discounts to first responders and active duty service members as well as participating in various volunteer organizations.”

The store will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 3 at 12 p.m. and will offer discounts on repair services all day.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable, and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair, and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 3.8 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues, and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 365 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience, and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

“Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation, and improvement,” said Justin Wetherill, president and co-founder of uBreakiFix. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We’re excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Mesa and the surrounding areas.”

uBreakiFix Superstition Springs is located at 1545 S. Power Rd., Ste. 109, Mesa, AZ 85206 and can be reached at: (480) 405-5847. For more information and to view a service menu, visit www.ubreakifix.com/locations/superstitionsprings.

