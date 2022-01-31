UBS Receives Brandon Hall Group’s Organizational Excellence Certification for Learning & Development

BHG Organizational Excellence Program certification is an exceptional milestone, with global recognition of UBS’s Human Capital Management achievement.

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group announced that UBS Global Wealth Management has been certified through its Organizational Excellence Certification Program.

The Organizational Excellence Certification program is a rigorous process that organizations undergo to be designated as an industry leader in one or more HCM practices: Learning & Development, Leadership Development, Talent Management, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

The certification process leverages Brandon Hall Group’s nearly 30 years of research into the best and next practices of HCM organizations around the world. Qualified organizations have received at least one Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award and are part of its membership community.

Brandon Hall Group congratulates UBS Global Wealth Management for reaching this exceptional level of excellence in Talent and Development.

“Through our extensive research and benchmarking in the area of Human Capital Management, we recognize that UBS Global Wealth Management’s Learning and Talent Development is best-in-class,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Their five HCM Excellence award wins last year in the areas of Learning and Talent Management underscores this achievement.”

Receiving this certification positions UBS at the center of excellence within Brandon Hall Group’s worldwide Human Capital Management community.

“I’m very proud of this recognition,” Global Head Talent & Development for UBS Global Wealth Management Daniel Neubauer said. “Our focused approach and the support of leadership are key factors in our ability to offer world-class training to all our employees. We’re deeply committed to enabling our employees to partner with our clients to help them achieve their financial goals.”

