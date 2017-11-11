UCLA players quizzed over alleged shoplifting to remain in China: ESPN

(Reuters) – Three UCLA men’s basketball players detained in China over allegations of shoplifting this week will not be on the team’s return flight to the United States on Saturday, ESPN reported.
