UConn Professor Honored for Prosthodontic Humanitarian Efforts

Chicago, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John R. Agar, DDS, MA, FACP, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award by the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) at the Annual Awards & President’s Dinner during the 47th Annual Session of the ACP held in San Francisco from Nov. 1-4, 2017.

The Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual with the characteristics of a true humanitarian and outstanding service to the ACP. Dr. Agar received this year’s award for his continued dedication to helping people using his expertise as a prosthodontist. One example of his service is an annual trip he takes to Alaska where he helps craft dentures for native people, something he has done for over 20 years. 

“This award has special meaning and reminds me of the many individuals that I have worked with that embrace the mission of prosthodontists,” said Dr. Agar. “We all work for the advancement of our specialty and for dentistry in general.  This award recognizes the accomplishment of all of us working together through the ACP.”

A past president and Fellow, Dr. Agar has been a member of the ACP for over 30 years. He is also a past president of the American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics and the American Board of Prosthodontics.

Dr. Agar is retired from the U.S. Army, where he served as a clinician, educator, consultant and commander. Currently, he is a professor in the University of Connecticut Health Center School of Dentistry’s Department of Reconstructive Services. He previously served as Director of Graduate Prosthodontics at the University of Connecticut. 

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a specialized dentist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and correcting other oral or facial issues. With their advanced training, prosthodontists are able to help patients with things like implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to a full mouth and jaw reconstruction.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics, and is the only prosthodontic organization whose membership is based solely on education credentials. Founded in 1970, ACP is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing patient care, advancing the art and science of prosthodontics, promoting the specialty of prosthodontics to the public and other dentists and healthcare professionals, ensuring the quality of prosthodontic education and providing professional services to its membership. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

 

