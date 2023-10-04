Partnership provides 20 million active Docker developers with access to dedicated learning paths and more than 350 real-time Docker training modules on emerging technologies to prevent widening skills gaps

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today announced a new partnership with Docker. Together, Udemy and Docker will provide an unmatched experience to help developers gain the skills they need to efficiently build, share and run applications. Announced at DockerCon 2023, the partnership focuses on more than 20 million aspiring and veteran active Docker developers, giving them easier access to the ongoing education and skills required to stay ahead of the latest technology with dedicated learning paths and immediate access to new product training through the Docker Certified Instructor program.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Docker to expand access to Udemy’s world-class course collection and debut fresh, relevant content on emerging technologies—providing an unparalleled learning experience for the next generation of developers,” said Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury, President of Udemy Business. “In fact, Stack Overflow recently named Docker the most used developer tool and Udemy the most popular online course and certification program for learning how to code—so we believe this new partnership will be met with massive enthusiasm from the developer community and the businesses they help support.”

Today, as consumers live in an increasingly digitized world, there are more than seven million applications available worldwide with the average consumer utilizing at least 10 applications on a daily basis. As a result, to keep pace with innovation and the increasing consumer demand and company reliance on these applications, developers need to write and ship new code faster than ever before. In fact, in a recent study of software development managers, 86% said they are struggling to find qualified candidates with the necessary skills to drive forward strategic company initiatives, and as a result of this talent shortage, it’s had a major impact on their productivity.

To combat these challenges, developers are in need of more timely, automated learning mechanisms that enable them to unlock their potential faster. This is exactly what the Udemy and Docker partnership aims to achieve by providing Docker’s community of more than 20 million active developers with access to more than 350 skills training courses on demand and at the speed of technology change. Key capabilities will include:

A comprehensive Docker library, providing learners with access to content at every stage of the development journey, whether they are just getting started or looking to master more advanced concepts.

Customized learning paths, complete with labs and assessments, catering to the specific needs of individual developers and how they learn best — helping them prepare for future certification exams to demonstrate skills mastery.

Faster access to new features, allowing Udemy instructors to become Docker Certified Instructors, enabling them to preview new features and prepare training content for distribution the moment a new update goes live — educating developers in real-time.

“Docker has always been at the forefront of enabling developers to shape the future of technology,” said Scott Johnston, CEO of Docker. “Our partnership with Udemy underscores our commitment to empower our community with the best educational resources. In today’s fast-paced tech landscape, it’s vital for developers to continuously upskill and adapt. By providing 20 million active Docker developers with immediate access to Udemy’s extensive training modules, we’re not only bridging the skills gap but ensuring the present and future success of software developers everywhere.”

To get started today and gain access to Udemy’s collection of more than 350 Docker courses, developers can visit: https://www.udemy.com/topic/docker/ .

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.

About Docker

Docker helps millions of developers efficiently and collaboratively build, share and run applications. The Docker collaborative application development platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. Through a combination of the world’s largest marketplace of trusted content and integrations with leading tools, Docker allows teams to rapidly create modern applications. For more information, visit: www.docker.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Udemy’s expectations relating to the expectations for the partnership with Docker. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contacts:

Ellen D. Kiehl

press@udemy.com

David Oro