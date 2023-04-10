Udemy IR Access will provide valuable ongoing insights into the business through online channels, including an investor relations blog and compelling video content

Udemy Business customer panel to be webcast live on April 18

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced the launch of Udemy IR Access, a new and innovative investor engagement initiative to provide investors with ongoing insights into the business through online channels, including an investor relations blog and compelling video content. As part of the launch, Udemy will host its first customer panel for investors on April 18.

“Udemy is committed to providing up-to-date, transparent communications for all stakeholders,” said Dennis Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations at Udemy. “At our first Investor Day in November, leadership provided a deep dive into Udemy’s business, strategy and vision, and established our long-term financial outlook. However, learning about our business does not stop there. In this rapidly changing environment, we believe the investor community will benefit from more frequent communications about our business developments. We look forward to engaging with investors via our investor relations blog and through compelling video content, as we deliver on our mission to improve lives through learning.”

Udemy Investor Relations Blog

Udemy launched a new section of its corporate blog for investor-related content. Udemy will use the investor relations blog to share key business updates and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Interested individuals can sign up for email alerts for new posts here.

Investor Relations Video Content

Udemy will also leverage online video content to provide deep insights into its business and operations, including, but not limited to:

Customer and instructor panels;

Learner stories;

Udemy leadership Q&As;

Product demos; and

Earnings summaries.

Udemy Business Customer Panel

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET, Udemy will webcast live its first Udemy Business customer panel for investors. During the session, leaders from two Udemy Business customers will discuss the importance of learning and development within their organization and their experiences with Udemy, as well as answer questions from analysts. Panelists include:

Alicia Lopez, Head of Learning & Careers at Cisco

Simon Ruszala, Group Learning Director at Devoteam

Individuals interested in viewing the webcast can register here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of Udemy’s investor relations website.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Istanbul and Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

