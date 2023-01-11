Recognized as a top employer in the U.S. as well as in Austin, Colorado and San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today announced its inclusion on Built In’s prestigious list of Best Places to Work, an annual awards program honoring the tech companies who demonstrate strong employee sentiment through vibrant company culture and highly competitive compensation and benefits packages.

Udemy brought home a total of seven Built In Best Workplace Awards at the national and regional level, including:

Best Large Places to Work – U.S.

Best Places to Work – Austin

Best Large Places to Work – Austin

Best Places to Work – Colorado

Best Large Places to Work – Colorado

Best Places to Work – San Francisco

Best Large Places to Work – San Francisco

“We’ve worked hard to create an inclusive and supportive company culture that translates to Udemy offices across the globe, enabling our employees to thrive in both their personal and professional lives,” said Karen Fascenda, Chief People Officer at Udemy. “Our most recent employee engagement survey revealed that 93% of Udemates are proud to work for Udemy and would recommend us to their friends. It is incredibly exciting to see our employees as some of the most vocal champions of both our mission and our company.”

Best Places to Work honorees were determined by Built In’s algorithm, examining company data related to compensation and benefit offerings. Additionally, as job seekers on the Built In platform have become increasingly focused on finding workplaces that offer flexible and remote work options along with DEI programming and other people-centric offerings, this criteria also weighed heavily in the selection process for the list of 2023 honorees.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “These exemplary companies understand that their people are their most valuable asset and they’ve stepped up to meet the changing expectations of modern professionals, including a desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centric future of work and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

This recognition comes on the heels of several other recent workplace accolades for Udemy, including designation as a Fair Pay Workplace and being named to Great Place to Work®’s list of Best Workplaces for Parents™ and Best Workplaces for Women™. Udemy strives to create a workplace environment that is inclusive and equitable through a focus on Belonging, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (BEDI) and providing communities through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Employees are also encouraged to bring their whole selves to work through key resources and benefits that support mental, physical, emotional and financial health. When it comes to what draws people to Udemy, employees continue to cite the company’s mission, values and strong company culture. To learn more about Udemy’s open roles, visit: https://about.udemy.com/careers/.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; Mountain View, California; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, including innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

Media Contact:

Ellen D. Kiehl

Director, Corporate Communications

press@udemy.com