Udemy Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Udemy Business Revenue Up 84% Year over Year, With ARR of $207 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We’re proud of our progress this quarter in carrying out our mission of connecting people everywhere with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world,” said Gregg Coccari, chief executive officer. “Our differentiated marketplace model enables us to continuously deliver high-quality and relevant content across in-demand skills in local languages to our global customers. As a result of increasing demand for upskilling and reskilling in workplaces around the world, revenue for Udemy Business grew 84% year over year and ending ARR exceeded $200M. As learners, instructors, and companies face an accelerating pace of change, Udemy is well-positioned to provide the critical skills people need to succeed in today’s workplace.” 

“We are very pleased with the results in the quarter, particularly with the strong performance of Udemy Business, where more than 9,500 businesses and their employees turned to Udemy to help them upskill and reskill,” said Sarah Blanchard, chief financial officer. “Our overall revenue was up 9% year over year, despite our consumer business facing an extraordinary year-over-year comparison given accelerated growth during the early waves of the pandemic last year. We are excited about the future as we continue to execute against our huge global market opportunity.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Key Operating Data:

  • Revenue totaled $129.6 million, up 9% year over year.
  • GAAP net income (loss) was ($9.3 million) compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net income (loss) per share was ($0.25), compared to $0.05 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) was ($1.7 million) compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share was ($0.04) compared to $0.14 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • GAAP gross profit was $71.6 million, compared to $69.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $72.2 million, compared to $69.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Consumer revenue totaled $79.2 million, down (13%) year over year.
  • Udemy Business revenue totaled $50.4 million, up 84% year over year.
  • Consumer segment monthly average buyers was 1,263 thousand, down (6%) year over year.
  • Udemy Business segment annual recurring revenue was $207.4 million, up 80% year over year.
  • Udemy Business total customers was 9,592 as of September 30, 2021, up 42% year over year.
  • Udemy Business net dollar retention rate was 118% compared to 119% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Consumer segment gross profit was $42.0 million compared to $53.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Udemy Business segment gross profit was $32.9 million compared to $18.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Added new Udemy Business customers across key verticals including Alcoa, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Notable expansions included Computacenter PLC, Michelin (Manufacture Francaise des Pneumatiques Michelin), Momentum Metropolitan, and Mercado Libre.
  • Launched Udemy Business Pro, which features labs and assessments in a number of technology verticals and acquired CorpU, which specializes in cohort-based leadership training for Fortune 500 companies.
  • Incorporated new machine learning capabilities to enhance search functionality, provide even more personalized recommendations to individual learners, and improve conversion and retention within the consumer business.
  • Expanded international reach via key partnerships, including launching partnerships with Woongjin ThinkBig, one of the largest Korean education companies, Sanjieke in China, and MultiChoice Group in Sub-Saharan Africa.
  • Ranked by Sustainalytics in the first percentile for ESG risk ratings in the Internet Software and Services sub-industry as of July 2021.
  • Continued to fulfill a commitment to democratizing education globally with millions of users accessing more than 18,000 free courses on Udemy.
  • Completed an Initial Public Offering on the NASDAQ stock market, raising more than $400 million in proceeds.

2021 Financial Outlook:

Udemy provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements.

The table below reflects Udemy’s financial outlook for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

  Q4’21 FY21
Revenue $130.0 – 134.0 million $510.2 – 514.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $(28.5) – (24.5) million $(31.4) – (27.3) million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (22.0%) – (18.3%) (6.2%) – (5.3%)

Webcast Information 
Udemy will host a webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, December 8, to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results, as well as its fourth quarter 2021 outlook. The live webcast will be accessible on Udemy’s website at investors.udemy.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Udemy’s key non-GAAP performance measures include Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss (income) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding by i) interest expense (income), net; ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes; iii) depreciation and amortization; iv) other expense (income), net, including gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency and v) non-cash stock-based compensation expense.  We have not reconciled our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted and a reconciliation for the guidance for Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort. As Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Udemy’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Udemy’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Udemy’s expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including the fourth quarter of 2021 and future periods, anticipated future expenses and investments, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and the impact of acquisitions and business alliances. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on December 8, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Third Party Data

This press release contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legaldisclaimers.

About Udemy
Udemy’s (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.


Udemy, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue $ 118,436       129,563       $ 319,804       380,206    
Cost of revenue (1)(2) 48,926       57,986       153,596       171,902    
Gross profit 69,510       71,577       166,208       208,304    
Operating expenses (1)(2)              
Sales and marketing 46,045       52,258       142,221       156,399    
Research and development 11,945       16,703       36,240       46,898    
General and administrative 8,996       12,166       35,031       41,969    
  Total operating expenses 66,986       81,127       213,492       245,266    
Income (loss) from operations 2,524       (9,550 )     (47,284 )     (36,962 )  
Other income (expense)              
Interest expense, net (64 )     (61 )     (1,078 )     (452 )  
Other income (expense), net (100 )     (196 )     38       (714 )  
  Total other expense, net (164 )     (257 )     (1,040 )     (1,166 )  
Net income (loss) before taxes 2,360       (9,807 )     (48,324 )     (38,128 )  
Income tax (provision) benefit (495 )     545       (2,261 )     (514 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 1,865       (9,262 )     (50,585 )     (38,642 )  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders              
Basic $ 0.05       $ (0.25 )     $ (1.54 )     $ (1.04 )  
Diluted $ 0.02       $ (0.25 )     $ (1.54 )     $ (1.04 )  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders              
Basic 34,016,248       37,740,586       32,746,492       37,068,570    
Diluted 123,842,757       37,740,586       32,746,492       37,068,570    

(1)   Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
Cost of revenue $ 62     $ 350     $ 253     $ 888  
Sales and marketing 509     2,149     5,931     5,784  
Research and development 733     1,304     3,917     4,445  
General and administrative 1,545     3,417     13,351     12,587  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,849     $ 7,220     $ 23,452     $ 23,704  

(2)   Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
Cost of revenue $     $ 293     $     $ 293  
Sales and marketing     97         97  


Udemy, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2021
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,031       $ 130,178    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $643 and $707 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. 46,257       40,655    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,036       17,678    
Deferred contract costs, current 9,640       17,438    
Total current assets 236,964       205,949    
Property and equipment, net 9,106       10,590    
Capitalized software, net 14,013       18,544    
Restricted cash, non-current 2,900       2,900    
Deferred contract costs, non-current 16,197       21,859    
Intangible assets, net       14,710    
Goodwill       12,646    
Other assets 2,916       2,757    
Total assets $ 282,096       $ 289,955    
Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 23,710       26,220    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,778       39,660    
Content costs payable 31,483       30,582    
Accrued compensation and benefits 20,403       14,633    
Deferred revenue 141,439       165,858    
Total current liabilities 263,813       276,953    
Deferred revenue, non-current 937       1,362    
Other liabilities, non-current 3,927       4,181    
Total liabilities 268,677       282,496    
       
Redeemable convertible preferred stock 274,104       274,267    
Stockholders’ deficit:      
Common stock          
Additional paid-in capital 117,818       150,337    
Accumulated deficit (378,503 )     (417,145 )  
Total stockholders’ deficit (260,685 )     (266,808 )  
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit $ 282,096       $ 289,955    


Udemy, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2021
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (50,585 )     $ (38,642 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
 Depreciation and amortization 7,812       10,400    
 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 4,995       11,995    
 Stock-based compensation 23,452       23,704    
 Provision for doubtful accounts 147       324    
 Change in fair value of warrant liability 39          
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
   Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (6,907 )     (537 )  
   Deferred contract costs (10,367 )     (25,455 )  
   Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,192 )     (13,455 )  
   Content costs payable 313       (989 )  
   Deferred revenue 22,650       23,234    
    Net cash used in operating activities (9,643 )     (9,421 )  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment (3,945 )     (4,554 )  
Capitalized software costs (6,749 )     (9,767 )  
Payments related to business combinations, net of cash acquired       (24,490 )  
    Net cash used in investing activities (10,694 )     (38,811 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,944       7,619    
Net proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock 39,948       2    
Payment of redeemable convertible preferred stock issuance costs       (2,250 )  
Payment of deferred offering costs       (1,992 )  
    Net cash provided by financing activities 47,892       3,379    
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,555       (44,853 )  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 51,751       177,931    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 79,306       $ 133,078    


Udemy, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
  GAAP   Stock-Based
Compensation		   Amortization of
Intangible Assets		   Non-GAAP
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue $ 129,563       $       $       $ 129,563    
Cost of revenue 57,986       (350 )     (293 )     57,343    
Gross profit 71,577       350       293       72,220    
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing 52,258       (2,149 )     (97 )     50,012    
Research and development 16,703       (1,304 )           15,399    
General and administrative 12,166       (3,417 )           8,749    
Total operating expenses 81,127       (6,870 )     (97 )     74,160    
Income (loss) from operations (9,550 )     7,220       390       (1,940 )  
Other income (expense)                
Interest expense, net (61 )                 (61 )  
Other income (expense), net (196 )                 (196 )  
Total other expense, net (257 )                 (257 )  
Net income (loss) before taxes (9,807 )     7,220       390       (2,197 )  
Income tax (provision) benefit 545                   545    
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (9,262 )     $ 7,220       $ 390       $ (1,652 )  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders                
Basic and diluted $ (0.25 )             $ (0.04 )  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders 37,740,586               37,740,586    

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
  GAAP   Stock-Based
Compensation		   Amortization of
Intangible Assets		   Non-GAAP
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue $ 380,206       $       $       $ 380,206    
Cost of revenue 171,902       (888 )     (293 )     170,721    
Gross profit 208,304       888       293       209,485    
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing 156,399       (5,784 )     (97 )     150,518    
Research and development 46,898       (4,445 )           42,453    
General and administrative 41,969       (12,587 )           29,382    
Total operating expenses 245,266       (22,816 )     (97 )     222,353    
Income (loss) from operations (36,962 )     23,704       390       (12,868 )  
Other income (expense)                
Interest expense, net (452 )                 (452 )  
Other income (expense), net (714 )                 (714 )  
Total other expense, net (1,166 )                 (1,166 )  
Net income (loss) before taxes (38,128 )     23,704       390       (14,034 )  
Income tax (provision) benefit (514 )                 (514 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (38,642 )     $ 23,704       $ 390       $ (14,548 )  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders              
Basic and diluted $ (1.04 )             $ (0.39 )  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders 37,068,570               37,068,570    

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
  GAAP   Stock Based
Compensation		   Non-GAAP
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue $ 118,436       $       $ 118,436    
Cost of revenue 48,926       (62 )     48,864    
Gross profit 69,510       62       69,572    
Operating expenses          
Sales and marketing 46,045       (509 )     45,536    
Research and development 11,945       (733 )     11,212    
General and administrative 8,996       (1,545 )     7,451    
Total operating expenses 66,986       (2,787 )     64,199    
Income (loss) from operations 2,524       2,849       5,373    
Other income (expense)            
Interest expense, net (64 )           (64 )  
Other income (expense), net (100 )           (100 )  
Total other expense, net (164 )           (164 )  
Net income (loss) before taxes 2,360       2,849       5,209    
Income tax (provision) benefit (495 )           (495 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,865       $ 2,849       $ 4,714    
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders          
Basic $ 0.05           $ 0.14    
Diluted $ 0.02           $ 0.04    
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders          
Basic 34,016,248           34,016,248    
Diluted 123,842,757           123,842,757    

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
  GAAP   Stock Based
Compensation		   Non-GAAP
  (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue $ 319,804       $       $ 319,804    
Cost of revenue 153,596       (253 )     153,343    
Gross profit 166,208       253       166,461    
Operating expenses            
Sales and marketing 142,221       (5,931 )     136,290    
Research and development 36,240       (3,917 )     32,323    
General and administrative 35,031       (13,351 )     21,680    
Total operating expenses 213,492       (23,199 )     190,293    
Income (loss) from operations (47,284 )     23,452       (23,832 )  
Other income (expense)            
Interest expense, net (1,078 )           (1,078 )  
Other income (expense), net 38             38    
Total other expense, net (1,040 )           (1,040 )  
Net income (loss) before taxes (48,324 )     23,452       (24,872 )  
Income tax (provision) benefit (2,261 )           (2,261 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (50,585 )     $ 23,452       $ (27,133 )  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders          
Basic and diluted $ (1.54 )         $ (0.83 )  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders 32,746,492           32,746,492    

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
Net income (loss) $ 1,865       $ (9,262 )     $ (50,585 )     $ (38,642 )  
Adjusted to exclude the following:              
Interest expense, net (64 )     (61 )     (1,078 )     (452 )  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (495 )     545       (2,261 )     (514 )  
Depreciation and amortization 2,741       3,943       7,812       10,400    
Stock-based compensation expense 2,849       7,220       23,452       23,704    
Other expense (income), net (100 )     (196 )     38       (714 )  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,114       $ 1,613       $ (16,020 )     $ (2,858 )  


