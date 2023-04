Conference call to be webcast live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Udemy will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the “Quarterly Results” section of Udemy’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/. The live call may also be accessed toll-free via telephone at (877) 270-2148 domestically and (412) 902-6510 internationally. The archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Istanbul and Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

