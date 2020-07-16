Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UDOT to sell 18 surplus properties in online auction beginning July 30  

UDOT to sell 18 surplus properties in online auction beginning July 30  

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Land parcels provide opportunities in growing areas; first auction of 2020 makes bidding and investing easy amid COVID-19 concerns

UDOT online auction

One of the premier properties available is a 62-acre parcel in Saratoga Springs, near highways 145 and 68.

One of the premier properties available is a 62-acre parcel in Saratoga Springs, near highways 145 and 68.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will hold 2020’s first online auction of surplus land. Participants can bid on 18 properties from July 30 through August 6 on the award-winning online auction platform created and managed by SVN Auction Services.

“The UDOT online auction is an ideal opportunity to invest in properties during the current COVID-19 restrictions,” said Louis B. Fisher, III, National Director of SVN Auction Services.

“Our online auction program affords investors the ability to continue transacting real estate, even amid the pandemic,” Fisher said. “It’s all online and everything is digital. Even the contract you sign as a buyer is done electronically, so there’s no concern about social distancing. If an interested buyer wants to make an onsite inspection before bidding, we can easily make arrangements to do that safely.”

One of the premier properties available is a 62-acre parcel in Saratoga Springs, near highways 145 and 68. While currently zoned for light manufacturing, the buyer/developer may apply for rezone to better realize the needs of the fast-growing community. With a starting bid at $3.8 million, the land is close to a number of major retail shops and restaurants, including a new Costco.

An adjacent 57-acre parcel is also being offered, with a starting bid at $3.5 million. Both of these parcels are ideal for mixed-use development and are situated in areas with rapid and dynamic economic growth.

Other offerings are in the cities of Bluffdale, West Valley City, Riverton, West Point, Highland, Levan, Herriman and South Ogden.

These auctions comply with the State of Utah’s process for the sale of surplus property. The website at www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov provides continuous access to UDOT property information. Qualified buyers can bid from the site in real time.

UDOT’s online auction platform was the focus of a prestigious Utah Innovation Award that the department’s Right of Way division received at the UDOT Annual Conference in November 2019.

“That award was an outstanding recognition for Right of Way and a validation of the significant benefits of the UDOT online auction platform,” Fisher said. “I’ve spent the core of my 40-plus-year career serving government agencies. I can tell you that our relationship with UDOT and Right of Way exemplifies a true partnership.”

This was the first such award for the Right of Way Department. The criteria for receiving the honor included time saved, dollars saved, improved customer service and/or improved safety. SVN Auction Services and UDOT implemented the platform earlier in 2019.

For more information on the surplus land auction or the online platform, contact Fisher at [email protected].

Contacts

Louis B. Fisher, III, CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 954-931-0592 / [email protected]

Ken Zeszutko, Z Corp. PR & Digital / 321-213-1818 / [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaf6dbf0-d574-4bb3-8e3e-0cc69667e659

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.