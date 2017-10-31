UFA Acquires CHS’ Interest in the Bridgeland Limited Partnership

Calgary, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) announced today the acquisition of the interest of CHS Inc. (“CHS”) in the Bridgeland Limited Partnership (“Bridgeland”) together with certain assets of the Canadian retail operations of CHS used in the carrying on of the Bridgeland business.

“This strategic business decision allows UFA to own and operate all of the assets of Bridgeland and reinforces UFA’s commitment to its core business and to its members and customers in one of our most important geographies,” said Carol Kitchen UFA President and Chief Executive Officer.

Bridgeland was formed in January, 2016 as a partnership between UFA and CHS, with the goal to deliver a competitive crop input value proposition to UFA and CHS members and customers in the Peace Country. After almost two years of building a strong and collaborative relationship for the benefit of our customers, both organizations have mutually decided to enter into this transaction.

Importantly, all Bridgeland staff are being retained as UFA employees. “This allows us to reunite our teams and ensures continuity in serving UFA members and customers in the region,” said Kitchen. “We are also confident these individuals will continue to serve our membership and customers in the Peace Country, with little disruption to their businesses. The Bridgeland sales and operations will be integrated into and managed by UFA’s commercial agribusiness division.

After the closing of this acquisition, UFA will fully own and operate the Bridgeland assets at LaCrete, Sexsmith, Baytree, Fairview, Falher, Eaglesham and Grande Prairie, all of which will be rebranded under the UFA banner over the next month. These sites will offer crop input products such as seed, crop chemical and fertilizer along with their assortment of grain storage and handling and livestock inputs.

“UFA intends to support and grow this business as an important and integrated part of our overall commercial agribusiness offer. Complete ownership of these assets and sites allows us to realign that business back to the UFA brand – a brand that our membership and customers know and trust,” said Kitchen.

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 112 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 35 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 1,200 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit www.UFA.com.

