UFC’S MICHAEL BISPING FREAKS OUT AT FAZE CLAN’S NFT COLLECTOR DAVID CHEN UFC’S MICHAEL BISPING FREAKS OUT AT FAZE CLAN’S NFT COLLECTOR DAVID CHEN

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onlookers at Miami DCENTRAL’s main stage were stunned yesterday as UFC Fighter Michael Bisping blew his top at David Chen during a Keynote presentation. METAKING STUDIOS’S Dane Hamer and creator David Johansson were talking about their upcoming release BLOCKLORDS – which features the world’s first playable ‘NextGeNFT’ characters – when Chen and Bisping were brought on via webcam to discuss why they’ve become so invested in the medieval metaverse strategy game.

Thankfully for Chen, the renowned crypto investor, the incident unfolded on video call rather than in real life. What began as friendly banter about the middle ages soon took a more ugly tone when it became clear both men had their eyes on the very same unique NFT hero, Duke Chad. Seeing himself in the chiseled warrior, Bisping proudly announced to the audience he was going to claim Chad in the ongoing Blocklords draw.

It appears Bisping had been promised Chad before the event – but that important piece of information clearly hadn’t been communicated to Chen. Playing to the crowd, he told Bisping he’d put levels of crypto on the line ‘never seen before’ to get his hands on the coveted NFT hero. Tensions rose as Bisping hinted Chen had ‘never seen a gym’. But the NFT collector really hit a nerve by questioning the toughness of the ex-champion fighter. The incensed Bisping shocked the DCentral crowd by shouting at Chen. A shell-shocked Chen could only sit in silence as Hamer rushed back up to the DCentral stage to smooth over proceedings.

If you’re wondering what the ruckus is all about, Blocklords NFT heroes are 3D fully playable in-game and a first when it comes to utility for digital assets. Modeled in Unity, each is made to be truly unique – so players who claim them each get a totally different experience of this medieval grand strategy game. By building Blocklords on proprietary tech through Seascape.Network, their aim is to bring true fun and ownership to the Web3 gaming space, while creating a game they describe as ‘A medieval universe, combining worlds old and new as if it was written by Quentin Tarantino’.

Following the confrontation, Chen released a statement from the safety of Twitter goading Bisping again by writing ‘Duke Chad’s only got eyes for one animal @Bisping – THE PANDA. Newsflash – don’t you know you can’t punch someone through a screen?’. Bisping’s reply, a crude but sinister animation of a Panda being beheaded by a sword, accompanied with a skull-and-crossbones emoji, suggests this is a battle that’s far from over.

Despite the friction in the air, the audience and web-3 community were left feeling optimistic at the ground-breaking concept of ‘NextGeNFT’s’ and looking forward to the release of Blocklords.

Contact Information:

Press Contact

MetaKing Studios

marketing@metakingstudios.com

Related Images

Image 1: UFC’S MICHAEL BISPING FREAKS OUT AT FAZE CLAN’S NFT COLLECTOR DAVID CHEN

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment