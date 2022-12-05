Following sold-old launches in San Francisco and Austin, UFODRIVE brings the world’s highest-rated car rental experience to Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami

LEWES, Del., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UFODRIVE, the world’s first all-digital, all-electric car rental service controlled from an app, continues to disrupt the car rental industry since launching its first U.S. operation in San Francisco this August. Customers in seven major U.S. cities can now rent Teslas and other premium electric vehicles (EVs) in two minutes, with no lines, no paperwork, upselling, or keys. UFODRIVE is consistently the highest rated car rental experience in the world.

“After three months of immense effort, electric, hassle-free rental is now available from West Coast to East Coast in the US,” said Edmund Read, UFODRIVE’s Chief Commercial Officer. “There is nothing like our combination of proprietary EV management tech and 24/7 in-rental service. Discover why we have the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Book-register-drive in two minutes. Never lose a key again. Let us worry about your charge-level, we’ll help book you into the right charger and pay for it. Forgot where you parked? We’ll honk the horn and flash the lights for you. We can even switch the AC on for you or pop the trunk if needed. Nobody else in the industry can do what we do for our customers every day.”

UFODRIVE now operates its unique rental hubs (UFOBAYs) in 29 cities and ten countries worldwide. With a mix of airport and prime downtown locations, on-demand EV rental is more accessible than ever. Working with some of the most innovative EV charging, financing and parking partners, UFODRIVE is part of the massive shift towards electric vehicle use across two continents.

“Europe has traditionally been ahead with EV infrastructure, but it’s clear that the United States will take the lead in 2023,” said Aidan McClean, CEO and co-founder of UFODRIVE. “The U.S. will easily become our largest market in the new year. We’re hoping our success will encourage the major rental players to go digital and go green faster than they are today. With over 20 million electric miles driven in ten countries to date, we’ve proven that it’s the way forward, both environmentally and financially. Our unique technology enables us to have the highest operating margins and makes us the most efficient rental operation in the industry.”

UFODRIVE’s platform is the first EV-native rental system. It has been built from the ground up to eliminate the traditional rental experience pain points and bring to life the advanced features of today’s EVs that Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) platforms will never match.

“This year has been so exciting in the States,” said Renaud Marquet, CTO and co-founder of UFODRIVE. “We’ve added our first U.S. specific features, including streamlined ID verification and market leading charger aggregation. Following successful rollouts in Europe, our new subscription and delivery services will go live in the U.S. in January. Behind the scenes, our white label EV fleet management SaaS product has been chosen as the pilot platform for the largest electric fleet transition programs in the U.S.”

UFODRIVE’s expertise has been validated by thousands of customers, multiple awards and, in February 2022, a Series A investment round led by Hertz and Certares, two of the biggest names in rental and travel. Both recognize the importance of shifting the industry to electric and the unique position of UFODRIVE as the pioneering platform.

To learn more and try it for yourself, visit UFODRIVE.com

About UFODRIVE

UFODRIVE is pioneering the electric revolution with its own all-electric car rental service powered by its unique end-to-end eMobility platform. It offers a 100% electric, 100% digital experience in ten countries and 29 locations globally – delivering a radically better experience which combines state-of-the-art technology with superior electric cars. With zero local emissions, every journey with UFODRIVE helps avoid further pollution on roads and in the atmosphere. Customers can access and drive their car on their schedule, open 24/7, 365, and with optimised charging and routing using the advanced AI eMobility platform, resulting in the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

UFODRIVE’s contactless electric fleet platform has also been developed to manage third party rental, shared, commercial, and private fleets – maximising cost efficiency and minimising downtime. For more information about UFODRIVE, visit www.ufodrive.com.

UFODRIVE was co-founded by COO Renaud Marquet and CEO Aidan McClean who has gone on to become the best-selling author of “ELECTRIC REVOLUTION” and writes a regular green tech blog at www.aidanmcclean.com.

Contact Information:

Adam Hartley

ufodrive@spreckley.co.uk

