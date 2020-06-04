UFP Industries Reports Fire Damage at Ashburn, Georgia Facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that fire partially damaged its facility in Ashburn, Georgia, during the early morning hours of June 3, 2020. The fire has been extinguished and we are gratified to report there were no injuries. The fire is being investigated as arson, and we are working with local law enforcement to apprehend and prosecute the person(s) responsible. An early assessment of the cost of damage is in the $1 million range. The company expects the Ashburn facility to be closed until Friday, June 5, 2020.

“We are disheartened that malicious people would destroy property and interrupt the livelihoods of an outstanding workforce. We will ensure our employees have a safe place to return to work once the plant resumes operation,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Fortunately, UFP Industries has other facilities in Georgia, and, if needed, we can shift production to those facilities to continue to serve our customers. We will keep customers informed as we make a return to full production.”

