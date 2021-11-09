UGA Athletes Honored For Post Collegiate Business Success With The Arch Award Presented by Piedmont Bank

Arch Award Presented by Piedmont Bank Winners at Sanford Stadium Recipients of the inaugural Arch Award presented by Piedmont Bank showcase their trophies in front of a sellout crowd at Sanford Stadium. They include Randall Godfrey, Brandi Hunter-Lewis, Piedmont Bank Chairman and CEO Monty Watson, Carrie Zimmerman and Will Witherspoon.

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Georgia Athletic Association and Piedmont Bank are joining forces as part of an innovative, multi-year partnership to spotlight and celebrate former student-athletes for their success and contributions as business leaders.

The inaugural honorees of Piedmont Bank’s Arch Award have been announced as part of an integrated series of content, interviews, and unique access events. This award, the first of its kind, focuses on the honorees’ stories and lessons learned in their time at UGA, on and off the field, and how they have applied them to succeed as leaders in business.

“The same drive and dedication required to be a successful athlete and team player is exactly what’s needed to be a business leader and entrepreneur,” said Monty Watson, Chairman and CEO, Piedmont Bank. “As a bank dedicated to opening doors and opportunities for local businesses, we couldn’t be more excited to join UGAAA in recognizing former athletes leading by example in the business world.”

The initial four honorees were recognized as part of a special event on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium during the Bulldogs’ game against Missouri on November 6 and included the following:

Carrie Zimmerman followed her Gym Dawg career and Olympic Team success by forming the Zimmerman Agency with her husband. The agency is the largest hospitality public relations firm in the U.S. and three times the size of any PR firm in Florida.

followed her Gym Dawg career and Olympic Team success by forming the Zimmerman Agency with her husband. The agency is the largest hospitality public relations firm in the U.S. and three times the size of any PR firm in Florida. Randall Godfrey parlayed his UGA stint at linebacker to the NFL where he was a standout for the Cowboys, Titans, Seahawks, Chargers and Washington football teams. Upon retiring in 2008, he returned to Atlanta to focus on his charitable foundation, All-Star Football Camp and the successful Godfrey Funeral Home.

parlayed his UGA stint at linebacker to the NFL where he was a standout for the Cowboys, Titans, Seahawks, Chargers and Washington football teams. Upon retiring in 2008, he returned to Atlanta to focus on his charitable foundation, All-Star Football Camp and the successful Godfrey Funeral Home. Brandi Hunter-Lewis was a pivotal member of the UGA women’s basketball team that won two SEC championships and made two NCAA final four appearances. Upon entering real estate, she has become a top one percent agent for Keller Williams Buckhead, creating a unique niche with Brandy Hunter Luxury Group – a go-to source for Atlanta based pro athletes, musicians and television stars.

was a pivotal member of the UGA women’s basketball team that won two SEC championships and made two NCAA final four appearances. Upon entering real estate, she has become a top one percent agent for Keller Williams Buckhead, creating a unique niche with Brandy Hunter Luxury Group – a go-to source for Atlanta based pro athletes, musicians and television stars. Will Witherspoon departed UGA as a football letterman and played in the NFL for the Panthers, Rams, Eagles and Titans. Upon retiring from sports, he founded Shire Gate Farms in Missouri, a renowned high-welfare farm noted for humanely raised, antibiotic and hormone free natural grass-fed beef.

To learn more about the Arch Award including videos with the honorees, please visit here. The partnership also includes collaborative events with student-athletes featuring honorees and Piedmont Bank executives sharing their personal experience and advice for business success after college athletics.

“We are so proud of the rich tradition of Georgia athletics in competition and beyond. Many of our former student-athletes have made a significant impact in their professional careers and we are thrilled that we will be able to recognize them in this very special way,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “Piedmont Bank is a tremendous partner of Georgia athletics and we are grateful for their partnership in this important initiative.”

Every year, Georgia student-athletes graduate and begin their professional careers in a variety of fields. They pursue their athletic and academic goals as Bulldogs and apply that same energy and enthusiasm to building a successful career. The Arch Award enables these stories to be shared with the UGA community to showcase the off-the-field achievements that make UGA unique.

“As the collegiate world changes, it’s more important than ever for today’s athletes to learn from those who’ve successfully transitioned from the field of play to business and entrepreneurship,” Watson said. “We’re elated to sponsor the Arch Award and help shine a spotlight on past athletes who are driven to become equally successful business leaders.”

Piedmont Bancorp, Inc. is a $1.6 billion asset bank holding company headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Ga. Through its subsidiary, The Piedmont Bank, the company operates 13 offices in the Atlanta area and North Georgia dedicated to exceptional service and innovative products for both business and personal banking. Piedmont Bank is proud to have Mountain Valley Community Bank and Westside Bank as part of their community bank family. For more information, visit www.piedmont.bank.

Media Contact

Piedmont Bank

Tony Carter

tony@thewithagency.com

404.316.0201

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25cdd433-7861-48c3-b798-8fdc45e5d06a