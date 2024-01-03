Steven Kabuye was stabbed by unknown assailants on a motorbike after receiving death threatsA prominent Ugandan LGBTQ+ activist is in critical condition after he was stabbed on his way to work on Wednesday by unknown assailants on a motorbike.Steven Kabuye, 25, suffered knife wounds and was left for dead in the assault on the outskirts of the capital Kampala before being found by local residents, police said. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.