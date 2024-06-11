The brutal Republican primary in one major swing state is finally coming to an end as voters head to the polls Tuesday to determine which candidate will face off against what is expected to be a tough Democrat incumbent.

Former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown and former President Trump official Dr. Jeffrey Gunter traded blow after blow in the weeks leading up to the Nevada primary as each sought to paint themselves as the true “America First” candidate in the race.

Both f

[Read Full story at source]