Jesse Watters seemed disappointed by Paula Roberts’s tarot card reading, which also foretold ‘lots of money’ for BidenAn “English psychic” appearing on the conservative channel Fox News delivered news not entirely to the liking of her host, Jesse Watters, predicting “a sense of loss” for Donald Trump this year as he seeks to return to the White House.“I do recognise I’m on Fox TV,” Paula Roberts said, laughing nervously next to the rightwing anchor. “A sense of loss. A sense of loss, but it’s very specific.” Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.