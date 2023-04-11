Advancing Automotive Safety Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing (L), and Manju Hegde, CEO of Uhnder (R), are leading a strategic partnership to revolutionize 4D imaging radar technology for the largest OEMs in Korea.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uhnder, a leading provider of digital imaging radar technologies, and South Korean cutting-edge radar solution provider bitsensing have announced a strategic partnership to develop 4D digital imaging radar to meet the needs of the largest OEMs in Korea, to significantly enhance safety on the roads.

The solution will enable advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning, while also enhancing object detection and tracking capabilities in a variety of driving conditions, such as heavy rain, snow, fog, and in bright sun. In addition, it can provide the best low-level fusion between radar and camera, which enhances the reliability of its performance across various conditions.

Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing, spoke about the collaboration, saying, “We are excited to be working with Uhnder to develop digital automotive radar solutions that meet passenger vehicle needs for the safest and most Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, thereby reducing road fatalities by minimizing human error and preventing road accidents.”

Digital imaging radar provides several benefits over traditional analog radar systems, including higher resolution, improved object detection, and the ability to capture 4D data, which includes range, Doppler, azimuth, and elevation information.

“To build a ground-breaking radar, a team of talented engineers with years of automotive industry experience is crucial,” stated Max Liberman, VP of Chips at Uhnder. “bitsensing possesses all the necessary radar solution expertise that automotive customers require. With the right experience, automotive knowledge, and customer base, bitsensing is well-equipped to create a 4D imaging radar solution that delivers superior performance and reliability.”

bitsensing is an imaging radar technology company committed to bringing fully autonomous driving vehicles and building reliable smart cities. bitsensing is one of the only startups delivering optimal automotive-grade radar solutions that meet and exceed the high level of reliability and convenience that the automotive industry demands. Visit www.bitsensing.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Uhnder is a leading radar company based in Austin, Texas. The company is focused on delivering the next-generation digital radar sensing technologies for the automotive industry. Based on Digital Code Modulation (DCM), Uhnder’s fully software-defined radar-on-chip enables highest-resolution digital perception for ADAS. Visit www.Uhnder.com and follow on LinkedIn.

