UIC John Marshall Law School Hosts Webinar on “The Constitution in the Time of Coronavirus”

Chicago, Illinois, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On April 1, Professor Steven D. Schwinn, a renowned constitutional law scholar at UIC John Marshall Law School in Chicago, presented his thoughts on the many interesting legal and constitutional issues related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the governments’ responses to it.

Schwinn spoke on topics such as separation of powers and the supremacy clause. He also responded to questions from attendees, who asked about whether a state can restrict those who enter that state and what happens if a governor’s order conflicts with a presidential order.

The lecture can be viewed on the Law School’s YouTube page – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCgD10Bldzo&list=PLXlQ7VTNroxovxZ38nM1STm0o_ZtBq6MI

Schwinn will be hosting another lecture on April 16. While the live programs are open only to current UIC John Marshall students, staff and faculty, all lectures are recorded and will be made available on the Law School’s YouTube page.

Schwinn is a frequent commenter on issues related to constitutional law and human rights. He is a co-founder and co-editor of the Constitutional Law Prof Blog and an Editor of the American Constitution Society Supreme Court Review, an annual publication reviewing cases and issues at the Supreme Court. He regularly writes for the ABA Preview of United States Supreme Court Cases. His scholarship has appeared in a variety of law journals. Schwinn also serves on the Board of Advisors for the Chicago Lawyers Chapter of the American Constitution Society and the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Public Education.

Schwinn earned his B.A. from Michigan State University and his J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law. He previously taught at the University of Maryland School of Law and George Washington University Law School. He practiced full time in the Office of the General Counsel at the Peace Corps.

