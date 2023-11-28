Chicago, IL, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UIC Law is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Sobek (J.D. ‘05; LLM ‘08), a distinguished alumnus, has generously donated over $70,000 to the law school as part of the UIC Law’s GivingTuesday campaign. The donation will establish the UIC Law Jeffrey S. Sobek Fair Housing Scholarship Fund, which aims to provide financial support to students in the Fair Housing Legal Support Center & Clinic.

The scholarships, set to be awarded in 2024, will be granted based on financial need or academic merit. The Fair Housing Clinic plays a crucial role in educating tenants about their rights and offering legal assistance, thereby leveling the playing field for renters who often lack knowledge of their tenant’s rights and access to attorney representation.

Jeffrey Sobek, who had a unique approach to his legal education, prioritized gaining practical experience in the field of law. Reflecting on his time at UIC Law, Sobek offered valuable advice to current students, stating, “Law students who attend class obtain the ability to earn a law license, but it is the law students who find opportunities to interact with lawyers in action that are most prepared to make an immediate impact after law school. In my experience, UIC is uniquely positioned to provide such opportunities through programs such as the Fair Housing Clinic and the extensive number of alumni who have become very successful attorneys in Chicago.”

UIC Law is immensely grateful for Jeffrey Sobek’s generous contribution, which will empower future students to pursue their legal education and make a positive impact in the field of law. The law school remains committed to providing exceptional opportunities for students to gain practical experience and succeed in their legal careers.

