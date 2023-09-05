Chicago, IL, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UIC Law to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fair Housing Clinic at this year’s Fair Housing Conference, featuring Pulitzer Prizer winner Bill Dedman. The conference will take place on Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8 at UIC Law and will feature a Law Review Symposium and celebratory reception.

For three decades, the UIC Law Fair Housing Legal Support Center & Clinic has played a pivotal role in educating the public about fair housing laws and tirelessly working towards the eradication of discriminatory housing practices. To commemorate this significant milestone, the conference will host distinguished experts who will delve into a wide range of topics, along with a featured presentation from Bill Dedman on the conference theme: “Fair Housing: Thirty-Five Years after ‘The Color of Money’ – The Struggle Continues.” The presentation will highlight the progress made since Dedman’s groundbreaking, “The Color of Money,” series shed light on racial discrimination by banks and savings and loan associations in middle-income Black neighborhoods.

The Law Review Symposium will serve as a platform for legal scholars, practitioners, and experts to share their insights and research on various aspects of fair housing. In addition to the symposium, the celebratory reception will offer attendees a chance to reflect on the achievements of the Fair Housing Clinic over the past three decades.

View the agenda and register for the event on the UIC School of Law website.

