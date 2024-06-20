NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) for potential violations of the federal securities laws after the CEO resigned and the stock tumbled over 34% during trading on May 30, 2024. If you suffered losses on your UiPath investment, you are encouraged to submit your information at https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/uipath-inc-investigation.

Why is UiPath, Inc. being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

On May 29, 2024, after market, UiPath announced the abrupt departure of CEO Robert Enslin, reported disappointing financial results for 1Q 2025, and revised downward its financial guidance for 2Q and FY 2025. UiPath blamed the disappointing financial results and guidance on poor execution of its sales strategy, an inability to scale its growth products, failed investments the company previously made to accelerate growth, and challenging macroeconomic conditions. The company’s stock price declined 34% during trading on May 30, 2024.

BFA is investigating whether UiPath and certain of its senior officers made materially false and misleading statements to investors relating to the above issues.

Click here if you suffered losses: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/uipath-inc-investigation.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in UiPath, Inc. you have rights and are encouraged to submit your information to speak with an attorney.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The Firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses. Submit your information:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/uipath-inc-investigation

Or contact us at:

Ross Shikowitz

[email protected]

212-789-3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/uipath-inc-investigation

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.