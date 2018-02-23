UK and EU Passporting Insurance Report 2018: Why will non-European insurers have new choices for entering Europe and UK?

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Insurance – UK and EU Passporting” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
- How will UK insurers and brokers deal with passporting after Brexit?
- Where are they setting up companies and why?
- What are the rules and options for European insurers?
- What are the regulators in the UK and Europe saying?
- Which countries are attracting companies and why?
- Why will non-European insurers have new choices for entering Europe and UK?
With over 200 pages of critical insurance business intelligence, this new market research report looks at what the future means for insurers and brokers operating in or planning to operate in the UK and Europe.
UK regulators demand that every UK insurer now doing business in the EU/EFTA – whether by passport or local subsidiary- and every EU/EFTA insurer doing business in the UK on a passport or full basis – must show them their contingency plan that covers all options including the nuclear one of a UK exit with no deals. Other European regulators are following suit. EU regulators have made it plain that they will not accept post-box companies where control remains elsewhere.
A key loss resulting from the UK’s exit in 2019 is its exclusion from the single market. This will impact insurance businesses in the UK that will lose their right of direct access to the single market, and EU insurers will lose their right of direct access to the UK. Will YOU trust politicians to do a deal – that suits insurers, or take action to protect your business?
There will be two parallel but not identical sets of laws – in the UK and in the EU/EFTA countries. Any UK insurer or broker doing business in the new EU/EFTA block will be subject to all the laws and rules in that region such as on solvency, insurance regulation and competition – plus the UK rules on solvency, insurance regulation and all other regulation that will diverge from EU rules.
Countries:
- Where to base any EEA passport – Moore Stephens survey
- Colliers International report
- EY Brexit monitor
- Bermuda
- Belgium
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Sweden
- Crown dependencies and overs* Bermuda
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Gibraltar
- Guernsey
- Isle of Man
- Jersey
- Turks & Caicos Islands
EU/EFTA Citizens:
- Introduction
- EU negotiations update DecembUK insurance industry
- EU nationals in the UK-status
- EU nationals in the UK-numbersEFTA nationals in the UK-status
- EFTA nationals in the UK-numbeUK nationals in EU-status
- UK nationals in Ireland
- Irish nationals in the UK
- UK nationals in EFTA -numbers
- UK nationals in EFTA- status
- UK nationals in EU numbers
- European Health Insurance CardEuropean Health Insurance Card
- Pensioner health rights
- Cross border workers
- Civil servants
- Students and researchers and trArmed forces
- Motorists
Key Topics Covered:
PASSPORTING:
- Introduction
- African, American and Asian companies
- Appointed representatives and tied agents
- Back office services
- Bespoke trade deal
- British insurers and brokers in the EU
- Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation
- Changes to rules on international insurers in UK
- Channel Islands and Isle of Man
- Companies operating under Freedom of Services
- Cross border alternative solutions
- Cross border legacy business
- Cross border Part VII FSMA transfers
- Cross border transfers of business
- Current passport holders
- Equivalence
- EU insurers and brokers in the UK
- EU single passport system
- EU will not offer post – Brexit passporting for UK insurers
- Fast tracking
- Fronting
- Gibraltar
- Inbound passporting
- Life and pensions
- Monaco
- Moving a company
- Negotiation on passporting rights
- New subsidiaries
- No deal
- Number of EU/EFTA brokers passporting into the UK
- Number of EU/EFTA insurers passporting into the UK
- Number of UK brokers passporting into the EU/EFTA
- Number of UK insurers passporting into the EU/EFTA
- Options for UK insurers and brokers
- Passporting in EU/EFTA
- Passporting rights for UK brokers and insurers
- Passporting and the transition period
- Planning for the future
- Portfolio transfers
- Regulatory equivalence
- Risky firms
- San Marino
- Scenarios for UK insurers
- Switzerland
- Transition period
- The transition period- EU position
- WTO rules on insurance
REGULATORS AND TRADE BODIES:
- Association of British Insurers
- Overview
- Target countries
- Solvency II
- European Union (Withdrawal) Bill
- Brexit
Association of Insurance and Risk Managers
BaFin
Bank of England
- Contingency plans
- Authorisation of international insurers
- UK
British Insurance Brokers Association
- Uncertainty
- UK/EU citizens
- Gibraltar
- 2017 manifesto
- 2018 manifesto
Central Bank of Ireland
- Branches
- Irish insurers
- Perspectives on insurance and Brexit
- Brexit FAQ
Chancellor
European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
- Guidelines for national regulators
- Cross-border legacy business
- Service continuity
- Relocation
- Guarantee schemes
- Brexit platform
European Securities and Markets Authority
- Setting up overseas subsidiaries
EU Financial Affairs Committee
- Future insurance regulation
- Transition period
- Brexit: the future of financial regulation and supervision
Financial Conduct Authority
- Business Plan 2017/2018
- Asset managers
- FCA on Brexit
- Temporary permissions
- Global Reinsurance Forum
Insurance Europe
Insurance Ireland
- Contingency planning
- XL Catlin
- Lloyds’ move to Brussels
International Group of Protection & Indemnity Clubs
International Monetary Fund
International Regulatory Strategy Group
- UK rule making
- Brussels talks
- EU access after Brexit
International Underwriting Association
- Brexit will hit insurance premium
- London makes it possible
London and International Insurance Brokers Association
- 2018 priorities
- Customers must come first
London Market Group
- Regulation
- London makes it possible 2017
- London makes it possible 2018
- Proposal resolves access vs. control Brexit dilemma
Prudential Regulation Authority
- Insurer contingency
- Responses from insurers
- PRA update to insurers
- International insurers in the UK
TheCityUK
- Future strategy
- Transition deal
Treasury
Treasury Committee of the House of Commons
- EU insurance regulation
- Preparedness of insurers for Brexit
- Solvency II
- Cross-border insurance contracts
- Transition
Companies Mentioned
- Admiral
- Advent Claims
- AIG
- Aio ~Nissay Dowa
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Axa
- Beazley
- Berkshire Hathaway
- BMS
- Brit
- Britannia
- Building Block Insurance
- CBL
- Chaucer
- Chesnara
- Chubb
- CNA Hardy
- Equitable Life
- Everest Re
- FM Mutual
- Global Aerospace
- Hanover
- Hiscox
- JLT
- Lancashire
- Legal and General
- Liberty
- Lloyd’s of London
- London P and I Club
- M and G
- Markel
- Met Life
- Mitsui Sumitomo
- Neon Underwriting
- North P and I Club
- Prudential
- QBE
- Royal London
- RSA
- Sompo
- Standard Club
- Standard Life
- Starr
- Tokio Marine
- Travelers
- UK P and I Club
- West of England Club
- XL Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l27nv8/uk_and_eu?w=12
