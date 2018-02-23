UK and EU Passporting Insurance Report 2018: Why will non-European insurers have new choices for entering Europe and UK?

How will UK insurers and brokers deal with passporting after Brexit?

Where are they setting up companies and why?

What are the rules and options for European insurers?

What are the regulators in the UK and Europe saying?

Which countries are attracting companies and why?

Why will non-European insurers have new choices for entering Europe and UK?

With over 200 pages of critical insurance business intelligence, this new market research report looks at what the future means for insurers and brokers operating in or planning to operate in the UK and Europe.

UK regulators demand that every UK insurer now doing business in the EU/EFTA – whether by passport or local subsidiary- and every EU/EFTA insurer doing business in the UK on a passport or full basis – must show them their contingency plan that covers all options including the nuclear one of a UK exit with no deals. Other European regulators are following suit. EU regulators have made it plain that they will not accept post-box companies where control remains elsewhere.

A key loss resulting from the UK’s exit in 2019 is its exclusion from the single market. This will impact insurance businesses in the UK that will lose their right of direct access to the single market, and EU insurers will lose their right of direct access to the UK. Will YOU trust politicians to do a deal – that suits insurers, or take action to protect your business?

There will be two parallel but not identical sets of laws – in the UK and in the EU/EFTA countries. Any UK insurer or broker doing business in the new EU/EFTA block will be subject to all the laws and rules in that region such as on solvency, insurance regulation and competition – plus the UK rules on solvency, insurance regulation and all other regulation that will diverge from EU rules.

Countries:

Where to base any EEA passport – Moore Stephens survey

Colliers International report

EY Brexit monitor

Bermuda

Belgium

Cyprus

Denmark

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Spain

Sweden

Crown dependencies and overs* Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Gibraltar

Guernsey

Isle of Man

Jersey

Turks & Caicos Islands

EU/EFTA Citizens:

Introduction

EU negotiations update DecembUK insurance industry

EU nationals in the UK-status

EU nationals in the UK-numbersEFTA nationals in the UK-status

EFTA nationals in the UK-numbeUK nationals in EU-status

UK nationals in Ireland

Irish nationals in the UK

UK nationals in EFTA -numbers

UK nationals in EFTA- status

UK nationals in EU numbers

European Health Insurance CardEuropean Health Insurance Card

Pensioner health rights

Cross border workers

Civil servants

Students and researchers and trArmed forces

Motorists

Key Topics Covered:

PASSPORTING:

Introduction

African, American and Asian companies

Appointed representatives and tied agents

Back office services

Bespoke trade deal

British insurers and brokers in the EU

Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation

Changes to rules on international insurers in UK

Channel Islands and Isle of Man

Companies operating under Freedom of Services

Cross border alternative solutions

Cross border legacy business

Cross border Part VII FSMA transfers

Cross border transfers of business

Current passport holders

Equivalence

EU insurers and brokers in the UK

EU single passport system

EU will not offer post – Brexit passporting for UK insurers

Fast tracking

Fronting

Gibraltar

Inbound passporting

Life and pensions

Monaco

Moving a company

Negotiation on passporting rights

New subsidiaries

No deal

Number of EU/EFTA brokers passporting into the UK

Number of EU/EFTA insurers passporting into the UK

Number of UK brokers passporting into the EU/EFTA

Number of UK insurers passporting into the EU/EFTA

Options for UK insurers and brokers

Passporting in EU/EFTA

Passporting rights for UK brokers and insurers

Passporting and the transition period

Planning for the future

Portfolio transfers

Regulatory equivalence

Risky firms

San Marino

Scenarios for UK insurers

Switzerland

Transition period

The transition period- EU position

WTO rules on insurance

REGULATORS AND TRADE BODIES:

Association of British Insurers

Overview

Target countries

Solvency II

European Union (Withdrawal) Bill

Brexit

Association of Insurance and Risk Managers

BaFin



Bank of England

Contingency plans

Authorisation of international insurers

UK

British Insurance Brokers Association

Uncertainty

UK/EU citizens

Gibraltar

2017 manifesto

2018 manifesto

Central Bank of Ireland

Branches

Irish insurers

Perspectives on insurance and Brexit

Brexit FAQ

Chancellor



European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority

Guidelines for national regulators

Cross-border legacy business

Service continuity

Relocation

Guarantee schemes

Brexit platform

European Securities and Markets Authority

Setting up overseas subsidiaries

EU Financial Affairs Committee

Future insurance regulation

Transition period

Brexit: the future of financial regulation and supervision

Financial Conduct Authority

Business Plan 2017/2018

Asset managers

FCA on Brexit

Temporary permissions

Global Reinsurance Forum

Insurance Europe



Insurance Ireland

Contingency planning

XL Catlin

Lloyds’ move to Brussels

International Group of Protection & Indemnity Clubs



International Monetary Fund



International Regulatory Strategy Group

UK rule making

Brussels talks

EU access after Brexit

International Underwriting Association

Brexit will hit insurance premium

London makes it possible

London and International Insurance Brokers Association

2018 priorities

Customers must come first

London Market Group

Regulation

London makes it possible 2017

London makes it possible 2018

Proposal resolves access vs. control Brexit dilemma

Prudential Regulation Authority

Insurer contingency

Responses from insurers

PRA update to insurers

International insurers in the UK

TheCityUK

Future strategy

Transition deal

Treasury



Treasury Committee of the House of Commons

EU insurance regulation

Preparedness of insurers for Brexit

Solvency II

Cross-border insurance contracts

Transition

Companies Mentioned

Admiral

Advent Claims

AIG

Aio ~Nissay Dowa

Allianz

Aviva

Axa

Beazley

Berkshire Hathaway

BMS

Brit

Britannia

Building Block Insurance

CBL

Chaucer

Chesnara

Chubb

CNA Hardy

Equitable Life

Everest Re

FM Mutual

Global Aerospace

Hanover

Hiscox

JLT

Lancashire

Legal and General

Liberty

Lloyd’s of London

London P and I Club

M and G

Markel

Met Life

Mitsui Sumitomo

Neon Underwriting

North P and I Club

Prudential

QBE

Royal London

RSA

Sompo

Standard Club

Standard Life

Starr

Tokio Marine

Travelers

UK P and I Club

West of England Club

XL Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l27nv8/uk_and_eu?w=12

