UK and Germany condemn arrest of Britain’s Tehran ambassador – UK PM’s office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the arrest of Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, a spokesman from Johnson’s office said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke on Sunday.
