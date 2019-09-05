UK Brexit ‘surrender bill’ means election now needed: Javid

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday that legislation to delay Brexit which is now set to clear parliament was a “surrender bill” and meant the country would have to hold a national election.
